18 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i County as of Thursday

There are 18 new COVID-19 cases on Hawai‘i Island and one additional death was reported today, Oct. 7.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, 14 people are hospitalized due to the virus and the death toll is now 33.

Clusters have broken out in various locations islandwide, one of which was at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. A total of 71 residents and 35 employees tested positive for the virus during the outbreak, which was identified in August. Twenty-seven residents died.

As of today, there are no COVID-positive veterans at Yukio and all staff has recovered as well.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Cases were recently identified at Life Care Center in Hilo. Two residents died over the weekend, however, officials report no new cases as of today.

An Ohana Food Service is scheduled today in Puna at the Kea‘au High School. Distribution begins at 10 in the morning. Two drive-up test sites are scheduled today as well, one in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon and the second in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 3-6 p.m. Residents coming to the Hilo test site are advised to enter through the Kuawa Street entrance.