COVID Drive-Through Testing Postponed in Honoka‘a, Waimea

COVID-19 drive-testing clinics scheduled in Honoka‘a and Waimea this week are posponed until further notice.

Hawai‘i County added in-house only testing for University of Nations in Kona, which is slated to occur today. Additionally, the following drive-through clinics are scheduled throughout this week:

Oct. 7: Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon

Oct. 7: Civic Auditorium, Hilo from 3 to 6 p.m. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Oct. 9: Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon

Oct. 10: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, in Kona, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring an insurance card if you have one. There is no co-pay for individuals being tested. Wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.

For further information, call Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.