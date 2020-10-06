COVID Drive-Through Testing Postponed in Honoka‘a, Waimea

COVID Drive-Through Testing Postponed in Honoka‘a, WaimeaOctober 6, 2020, 8:01 AM HST (Updated October 6, 2020, 8:01 AM)
COVID-19 drive-testing clinics scheduled in Honoka‘a and Waimea this week are posponed until further notice.
Hawai‘i County added in-house only testing for University of Nations in Kona, which is slated to occur today. Additionally, the following drive-through clinics are scheduled throughout this week:
- Oct. 7: Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 7: Civic Auditorium, Hilo from 3 to 6 p.m. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.
- Oct. 9: Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 10: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, in Kona, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring an insurance card if you have one. There is no co-pay for individuals being tested. Wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.
For further information, call Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.