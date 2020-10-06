31 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported at Life Care Center in Hilo

There are now 31 active COVID-19 cases reported at Life Care Center (LCC) in Hilo as of Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Coronavirus infections were initially identified within the facility among residents and employees in late September. On Monday, eight new residents tested positive for the virus and two deaths occurred over the weekend.

SPONSORED VIDEO

COVID-19 testing among residents and staff continues to take place twice a week. Four residents are receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center.

“The dedicated staff is focused on infection control, safety and the peace of mind for the more than 200 residents we serve,” LCC stated in an update on the outbreak. “We also appreciate the support of our healthcare and government partners as we work through this difficult time.”

There have been seven COVID-19 cases among the associates. As of Monday Oct. 5, only three of the cases are active with the other four fully recovered.