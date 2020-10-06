14 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on the Big Island

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported on the Big Island as of Tuesday, Oct. 6.

There are currently 17 COVID-related hospitalizations, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency’s daily morning report. The death toll remains at 32.

“The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings with everything you do,” Civil Defense stated. “Much of this increase is due to clusters in Kona and Hilo.”

The Department of Health and County of Hawai‘i are working to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the individuals affected.

Testing is currently underway for faculty, staff and close contacts of the University of Nations in Kona.

“This testing is needed to identify positive cases and stop the spread of the coronavirus within this institution and our community,” Civil Defense stated.

Increased testing will continue throughout the island. An Ohana Food Service is scheduled today for South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.