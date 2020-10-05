Water Shutoff Scheduled for Portion of Ali‘i Drive Next Week

Water is scheduled to be temporarily shut off, next week, on both sides of Ali‘i Drive from Lunapule Road to Kona Sea Ridge.

The shutoff is scheduled for Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to make a waterline connection for the Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time customers may notice turbid and/or discolored water. Any air trapped in the plumbing will be released as customers initially start to use water after the shutoff.

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shutoff.

For questions abou the water shutoff, call Darren Okimoto or Joshule Johnston at 808-322-0600.