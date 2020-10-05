Watch: University of Nations Kona Provides Update on COVID-19 Cluster on Campus

By Big Island Now
October 5, 2020, 3:44 PM HST (Updated October 5, 2020, 3:44 PM)
University of Nations in Kona (UofNK) spoke with Big Island Now reporter Tiffany DeMasters about the current conditions on campus after a COVID-19 cluster was identified last week.

Johnny Gillespie, spokesperson for UofNK, confirmed the case count is now 30, however, there have been no new cases since Sunday. Twenty-two cases are on campus and eight others were identified among staff off-campus. All staff and students are in self-isolation and the university is working with the Department of Health to test everyone on site.

Fore more details, watch the video above.

