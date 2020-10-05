HPD Seeking Juvenile Runaway

Police on the Big Island are searching for 14-year old Kealii Kaniho, who has been reported as a runaway.

He was last seen in the Keaʻau Hawai‘i Paradise Park area on Sept. 20, 2020. He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with short black hair, and black eyes. He has a tattoo on his back that spells out “KANIHO”. Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Kaniho to call Officer Benheilden Del Toro at the Pahoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.