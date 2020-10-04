October 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind around 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead