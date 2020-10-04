October 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 04, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind around 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov