HPD Targeting ‘Distracted Drivers’ This Week

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said it will continue an aggressive campaign to combat distracted drivers.

Distracted driving includes several activities, namely texting, making phone calls, or paying attention to anything other than the road in front of you. In 2018, more than 2,800 people were killed nationally as a result of distracted drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation have identified Oct. 5 to Oct. 12 as a distracted driving enforcement period. That means officers will have a greater focus on distracted drivers, making traffic stops, and issuing citations.