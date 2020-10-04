Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in South Hilo

The Department of Water Supply will conduct a fire hydrant flow test along Rainbow Drive in South Hilo on Oct. 14.

Customers living in the affected areas include along Rainbow Drive between Pūn Wai Street and Waiau Lane, including Wai Nuenue Avenue, Pu‘uhina Street, Punahele Street, Waiea Place and any side road and lanes.

The test will occur 9-10 p.m. The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should residents experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.