COVID-19 Testing Clinics Scheduled Daily This Week

Hawai‘i County has free COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled around the island all next week.

The drive through-clinics will take place Oct. 5-10. No insurance is necessary to be tested, however, people are asked to bring insurance cards if they have one. No co-pay is required.

The testing schedule is listed below:

Monday, Oct. 5, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 6, Honoka‘a Sports Complex, 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oc. 7, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Oct. 7, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 3-6 p.m. Residents are asked to enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Thursday, Oct. 8, Waimea District Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Oct. 10, venue in Kona to be announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those coming to get are asked to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For more information, call Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.