Clusters Push Big Island COVID Case Count North of 800

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 70 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 12,804 since the pandemic began. Three more COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Fifteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 177 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,505

Hawai‘i: 810

Maui: 396

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 34

To date, 889 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official death toll now stands at 159. A total of 10,446 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There are currently 2,202 active cases of the virus statewide.