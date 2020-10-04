Civil Defense Identifies 15 More COVID Cases Sunday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 15 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Sunday.

The tally comes one day after the largest single-day jump in positive cases on the Big Island since the pandemic began when 43 new cases were identified on Saturday alone. Currently, 16 individuals are hospitalized in Hawai‘i County as a result of COVID-19 infection. A total of 30 deaths have been reported on the Big Island with the latest fatality reported by the Life Care Center.

Much of the increase is owed to spikes in known clusters identified at the Life Care Center in Hilo and the University of Nations in Kona.

“The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need (for) following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings,” Civil Defense said in a statement.

Increased testing will continue across the Island. Two test sites are scheduled for Monday. The first is in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon. The second is in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.