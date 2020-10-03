Load Size Restriction at East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station Continues

East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station services are closed to businesses hauling commercially generated waste larger than five cubic yards until Nov. 30, 2020.

Should circumstances change, this restriction may end earlier. A five cubic yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an 8-foot long bed filled to the top of the cab.

The Sort Station, located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill (aka Hilo Dump), will continue to accept businesses hauling residentially generated waste during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.