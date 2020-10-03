Flags Ordered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fire Prevention Week

By Big Island Now
October 3, 2020, 2:00 PM HST (Updated October 3, 2020, 1:31 PM)
×

Gov. David Ige has ordered the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard on Sunday for Fire Prevention Week.

This action is to honor the memory of firefighters and first responders who’ve lost their lives protecting Hawai‘i residents, their homes and communities.

“Our first responders—firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and lifeguards—step into harm’s way every day to help keep our community safe. This year, they have faced ever more difficult challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and a higher risk of fire. We honor their bravery and sacrifices,” Ige said.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments