DOH Reports 133 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

DOH Reports 133 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 DeathsOctober 3, 2020, 11:56 AM HST (Updated October 3, 2020, 11:56 AM)
‹
›×
The Department of Health has reported 133 new COVID-19 cases statewide with 11 deaths on O‘ahu — eight of which occurred between Aug. 15 to Sept. 15.
As of Saturday there are 12,734 cases statewide and 153 deaths. Eight of the deaths reported Saturday were recently validated and classified as those records became available.
SPONSORED VIDEO
COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.
The 11 fatalities include:
- Three men, between 50-59 years old, were hospitalized with underlying conditions
- One man, between 70-79 years old, hospitalized with underlying conditions
- One man, over 80 years old, died at home with underlying health conditions
- Three men, over 80 years old, hospitalized with underlying conditions
- One woman, between 60-69 years old, hospitalized with underlying conditions
- Two women, over 80 years old, hospitalized with underlying conditions