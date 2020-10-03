DOH Reports 133 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

The Department of Health has reported 133 new COVID-19 cases statewide with 11 deaths on O‘ahu — eight of which occurred between Aug. 15 to Sept. 15.

As of Saturday there are 12,734 cases statewide and 153 deaths. Eight of the deaths reported Saturday were recently validated and classified as those records became available.

COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

The 11 fatalities include: