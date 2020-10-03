Big Island Road Closures, Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction and installation of a new traffic signal.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, October 3, through Sunday, October 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, between Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, October 3, through Sunday morning, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, October 3, through Friday, October 9, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Pahoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

KOHALA: Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Puukala Road, on Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).