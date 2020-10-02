Kamehameha Schools Extends Application Deadline

Kamehameha Schools is extending the application deadline for K-12 admission.

The deadline for Kamehameha Schools K-12 program applications for the Kapālama, Hawai‘i, and Maui campuses for the 2021-22 school year is now Oct. 15, 2020. Applicants may apply online at ksbe.edu/apply.

“We understand the incredible kuleana our families are facing today,” said Darrel Hoke, KS’ VP of Administration. “The admissions process is crucial and we appreciate what ʻohana experience during their journey. By extending the deadline for admission, in addition to offering a generous financial aid package for qualified applicants who we strongly encourage to apply, families now have extra time to complete applications, submit necessary documents, and ask questions throughout the process.”

Applications are available for primary admission points for:

Kapālama campus — Kindergarten, grades 4, 7, and 9 for O‘ahu residents

West Hawai‘i, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau, and Hāna district — grades 7 and 9

Hawai‘i and Maui campuses — Kindergarten, grades 6 and 9.

For kindergarten applicants, eligible students must be born between Aug. 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016.

More information is available by calling (808) 842-8800.