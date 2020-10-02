HPD Seeks Wanted Big Island Woman in Burglary Investigation

Police are searching for a wanted Hilo woman.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 30-year-old Saesha Paz. She is wanted for questioning relative to a burglary investigation that occurred on Uluwai Street in Hilo in August 2020. Paz is described as approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 105 pounds, with a slim build, long black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paz is asked to contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2379, or via email at [email protected]. You may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.