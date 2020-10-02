Hilo Couple Charged in Connection With Robbery

Spenser Jordan Feary

A Hilo couple faces several charges including robbery and an array of other property and drug offenses.

HPD officers arrested 33-year-old Spenser Jordan Feary and 19-year-old Taelilynn Mahinaʻohoku Harumi Leslie, both of a Hilo address, in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 19, 2020, on Makaʻala Street in Hilo.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 20, South Hilo Patrol officers were assigned to a theft complaint at a home improvement store on Makaʻala Street in Hilo. It was reported that on the previous morning, two individuals, later identified as Feary and Leslie, loaded numerous store items into a shopping cart and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, according to a police report.

While attempting to exit the store, Feary and Leslie were contacted by a store associate and asked to confirm payment for the merchandise. A physical altercation ensued and the associate was assaulted by Feary and Leslie, police said. Feary and Leslie then left the store without the merchandise, which was valued at over $1,460, the report added.

Area I Special Enforcement Unit officers took over the investigation and obtained arrest warrants for Feary and Leslie.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Feary was located and arrested during a traffic stop, operating the same vehicle used in the robbery incident. Officers observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was recovered and officers obtained a search warrant. Upon executing the warrant, the officer’s recovered various drug paraphernalia items commonly used for drug use and distribution, as well as heroin residue.

On the following day, Leslie was located and arrested.

After conferring with county prosecutors, Feary was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, driving without a valid driver license, as well as for an outstanding contempt of court warrant. His bail was set at $131,400.

Leslie was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and two outstanding contempt of court warrants. Her bail was set at $45,450.

Feary had his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, and Leslie had her initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court on Thursday, Oct. 1. Both remain in custody at Hawaiʻi Community Correction Center (HCCC).

Police remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.