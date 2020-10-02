Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Oct. 2-4

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend road and lane closures for Oct. 2-4. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, October 3, through Sunday, October 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, between Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, October 3, through Sunday morning, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, October 3, through Friday, October 9, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.