Waimea Community Association Schedules Forum for District 1 Candidates

Waimea Community Association (WCA) will dedicate an hour of its normally scheduled virtual town hall meeting to a forum spotlighting County Council District 1 – the Waimea-Hāmākua seat.

Candidates Heather Kimball and Dominic Yagong will face off (via Zoom) answering questions gathered from residents in the district. The virtual meeting will then be streamed live to WCA’s Facebook page from 6-7 p.m. It will be saved on Facebook as well as on WCA’s YouTube channel for later viewing on demand.

WCA President James Hustace will moderate the panel and will be joined by several association board members to ask wide-ranging questions. High on the list of questions will be exploring candidates’ priorities to address the County’s health and economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second County Council District 1 forum hosted by WCA this election year. A virtual forum was hosted prior to the Aug. 8 Primary Election. WCA will also host another virtual candidate face-off from 6-7 p.m., on Oct. 8 for the race for Hawai‘i Island OHA Trustee.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Candidates are Lanakila Mangauil and Keola Lindsey. This forum also will be streamed live on WCA’s Facebook page and saved there and subsequently on WCA’s YouTube channel for later viewing on demand.

WCA invites the island community to view their virtual town hall meetings via live stream on their Facebook page. For more about WCA including membership and community events, go to Facebook or email WCA President James Hustace at [email protected]