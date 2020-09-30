COVID Hospitalizations at HMC Slightly Decrease

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Hilo Medical Center has dropped slightly since Monday from 15 to 11.

According to HMC officials, there are three patients in the ICU, seven in the COVID unit and one in the extended care facility.

Fifty-two staff and 28 residents were tested for the virus on Sept. 24 and Tuesday. All results returned negative. Admissions to the extended care facility remain paused until the situation is resolved.

Hawaii County’s death toll remains at 28, with 26 being residents from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. An outbreak of the infection at the facility was reported in August. As a result, 71 veterans and 35 employees tested positive for the virus.

Forty-nine residents are currently at Yukio and eight are receiving care in the home’s COVID-designated area. One resident is hospitalized at HMC.

According to HMC officials, there has been improvement in hospitalized and recovered cases of veterans. As of Tuesday, 36 residents and 30 employees have recovered from the virus.