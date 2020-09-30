COVID-19 Death Reported at Hilo Veterans Home After Week of No Fatalities

The weeklong record of no COVID-19-related fatalities at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home was upset today with a report of one death. The death toll at the home now sits at 27.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones,” Hilo Medical Center officials stated Wednesday.

Since the outbreak in Yukio was identified in August, a total of 71 residents and 35 employees have tested positive for the virus. Seven residents are receiving care in the home’s COVID-designated area and one resident is being treated at HMC.

According to HMC’s Wednesday’s report of the hospital and veterans home, there has been an improvement in recovered cases of residents and staff at Yukio with 38 residents and 33 employees beating the infection.

Forty-eight residents are currently at the veterans home.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at HMC remains at 11 with three in ICU, seven in the COVID unit and one in the extended care facility. Two deaths, unrelated to the veterans, occurred at the hospital on Sept. 8 and Sept. 18.

COVID testing for the extended care facility’s 52 staff and 28 residents that was conducted on Sept. 24 and Sept. 29 have all returned negative. Admissions to our Extended Care Facility remain paused until the situation is resolved.