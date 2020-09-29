Two Big Island Runaways Located

Two runaways have been found in good health on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reported that 16-year-old Renny Kekoa O’Kalama Kaholo-Hiapo was located in the Puna in good health on Monday, Sept. 21. He had previously been reported as a runaway. A week later, 16-year-old Kylie Kepa was located in Hilo in good health.

