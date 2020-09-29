DOH Reports 3 New Big Island Cases of Coronavirus

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 87 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,290 since the pandemic began. Another two deaths were also reported, both on O‘ahu.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, where 105 remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,106

Hawai‘i: 703

Maui: 390

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 32

To date, 832 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 134 have died. A total of 10,256 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.