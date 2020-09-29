3 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Hawai‘i County

Hawai‘i Department of Health is monitoring three new COVID-19 cases on the Big Island, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reported today.

Coronavirus hospitalizations at Hilo Medical Center remain at 15 and Hawai‘i County’s death toll still sits at 28.

There is a COVID-19 popup clinic at Kea‘au High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. In efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus on Hawai‘i Island, increased testing will continue throughout the island, Civil Defense states.

“When you are tested know that you are helping to stop the spread of the virus,” Civil Defense said in its daily update. “The cooperation and participation by residents throughout the island has been tremendous.”

Hawai‘i Police Department will continue their enforcement of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Civil Defense reminded the public that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. While on patrol, police officers will provide face coverings to people they encounter who do not have one.