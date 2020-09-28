September 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 28, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov