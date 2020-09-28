Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Runaway Teen

Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Kylie Kepa was last seen in the Mountain View area on Sept. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing black leggings with a black and white tank top.

Kylie is described as being 5-feet-2-inches, 120 pounds, with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Kylie is asked to call contact Detective Richard Itliong of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2278, via email at [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.