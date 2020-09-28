Foundation Offers Scholarships for Extra-Curricular Activities

The pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, from who we spend our time with to what activities are safe.

The Little Big Tots Foundation, created to combat a decrease in youth participation in extra-curricular activities, is offering scholarships and promoting the concept of getting safely involved in activities to the Big Island’s youth.

Little Big Tots provides financial assistance to keiki 3 to 13 years of age who want to participate in an extra-curricular activity. Open enrollment is available now.

Those interested can download an application or check out the website. The foundation can also be reached by phone at (808)-796-1106.