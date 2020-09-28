Civil Defense Reports No New COVID Cases as of Monday

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported on the Big Island as of Monday morning, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.

There are currently 15 people being treated for the virus at Hilo Medical Center and there are 28 reported deaths, 26 of which are from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

There are two COVID testing sites today. One is in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Center. Access to the clinic is through Kuawa Street. The second clinic is at Keauhou Shopping Center behind the movie theater. Both run from 9 a.m. to noon.