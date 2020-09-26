DPW to Conduct Online Building Permit Maintenance

The Department of Public Works’ building permit system will be down for maintenance next week.

On Oct. 1, starting at 2 a.m. throughout the day, the county’s permit website, Papa Aukahi, will be unavailable and permits will not be issued during this time.

While the system is down, the Building Division’s counter services in Hilo and Kona will still be open for application drops off and pickups, general permitting questions, as well as discussion of rejection comments with building reviewers. Plan accordingly with inspection requests.

Due to Covid-19, DPW has enhanced safety measures in place and members of the public are required to wear a cloth face covering and undergo a temperature screening before proceeding to the counter. Visitors are also encouraged to use the hand sanitizer provided at the counters.

For questions or concerns contact the Department of Public Works Building Division by phone at (808) 961-8331 or email [email protected]