Hawai‘i Identifies 112 New Cases, 3 COVID-Related Deaths Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 112 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 11,891 since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-related deaths were also added to the official death toll. All three fatalities were reported on O‘ahu.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 186 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,724

Hawai‘i: 691

Maui: 388

Kaua‘i: 59 (DOH reports 58, but the island of Kaua‘i said 59 on Friday morning)

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 787 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official death toll stands at 127. The real number is higher, as several deaths linked to a cluster at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have yet to be added to the tally.

A total of 5,397 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. The number of active cases statewide still stands well above 6,300.