Big Island Road Closures, Sept. 25 to Sept. 27

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45.5 and 47.5, near Kapapala Ranch Road, on Saturday, Sept. 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 88 and 92, Lani Kona Road and Ohia Malu Road, on Saturday, Sept. 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7, Ikaika Street and Keaau Loop, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, between Kulana Kea Drive and Onohi Loop, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 30, between Stevens Road and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 99.5, between Ala Nui Kaloko and Palani Road, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 24, near Pratt Road and Akana Place, on Saturday, September 26, through Friday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).