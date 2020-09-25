15 People Hospitalized at HMC for COVID-19

There are currently 15 people hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center with COVID-19 — four in the ICU, 10 in the COVID unit and one in the Extended Care Facility.

Hawai‘i County has a total of 28 COVID-19-related deaths. All but two were residents from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Three Yukio residents are hospitalized at HMC.

COVID testing for Extended Care Facility staff and residents conducted on Sept. 24 have returned negative with a handful of results still pending. Admissions to our Extended Care Facility remain paused until the situation is resolved.

“Hilo Medical Center is optimistic in managing COVID in the hospital and its long term care facility,” HMC officials say.

A total of 71 residents and 35 employees at the veterans home have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak was reported in August. Forty-nine residents are currently at the home with 17 of the veterans receiving care at the facility’s COVID-designated area.

So far, 25 residents and 29 employees from Yukio have recovered from the virus.