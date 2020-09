Chennah K. Caitano, a 10-year-old who went missing last week, has been located in good health.

She was located Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7:59 p.m. in Fern Forest, Puna.

Caitano had previously been last seen in the area of Ululani Street in Hilo on Sept. 18 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Due to her age, she was considered endangered.