HPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding Missing, Endangered Girl

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Chennah K. Caitano was last seen in the 100 block area of Ululani Street in Hilo on Sept. 18 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Due to her age, she is considered endangered.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Chennah is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall, 80 pounds, with long brown frizzy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing navy blue leggings, a gray T-shirt with a koala on the front and pink sandals.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Chennah to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2276 or via email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.