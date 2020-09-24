HPD Seeks Kona Man For Questioning

By Big Island Now
September 24, 2020, 4:13 PM HST (Updated September 24, 2020, 4:13 PM)
Jason Delatorre

Authorities are searching for Jason Delatorre.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance to locate the 38-year-old Kona man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal investigation. Delatorre is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He is known to frequent the Kailua-Kona area and the South Kona area.  Anyone with information on Delatorre’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238; or via email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

