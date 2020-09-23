Saturday Hours at Certain Offices of Vehicle Registration & Licensing

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance is announcing that Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices in Pāhoa, Waimea, Kona, and Ka‘ū will be open on Saturday, Sept. 26 to process expired Hawai’i Driver’s License and driver’s licenses expiring in September.

Work is done by appointment only. Appointments may be made online. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The hours for the various locations are as follows:

Pāhoa 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Waimea 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kona 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Ka‘ū 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Face coverings must be worn, and customers must adhere to the recommended six-foot social distancing at all times. Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, but minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them, if needed.

If you have traveled off-island within the past 14 days, have a fever exceeding 100.3 degrees, are feeling sick, or have taken a COVID-19 test without receiving the results, do not attempt to visit the offices for services or to schedule an appointment in-person.

For further information, contact the relevant office: