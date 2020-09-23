COVID-Related Deaths at Hilo Veterans Home Climbs to 26

Hilo Medical Center confirms another COVID-19-related fatality from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, today, bringing the death toll of residents to 26.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reported 13 new active coronavirus cases on the Big Island. There are currently 16 people being treated for the virus at HMC. The overall death count in Hawai‘i County is 28, with two deaths unrelated to the veterans home.

To support efforts at Yukio, an 18-person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. Bi-weekly testing continues as officials work to contain the spread of the virus in the home.

“A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance and response to the Veterans Home,” the Civil Defense stated in an email.

There are two drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics today. The first is in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon.