September 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 22, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov