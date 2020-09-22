Ka‘alualu Brush Fire 100% Contained

A brush fire that scorched 3,500 acres in Kau is 100% contained and South Point Road is now open to all traffic.

Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) responded to the blaze reported in the area of Ka‘alualu Bay just before 10 p.m. Saturday. HFD said in a report that the fire grew large with speed, spreading quickly due to strong east by northeast winds, burning through open grassland with scattered Kiawe trees.

Due to the remote nature of the fire, private bulldozers were used to cut fire lines in all directions. By Sunday afternoon, HFD reported the fire as 90% contained, saying that only hot spots continued to burn in the area.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, an HFD reports the blaze was 100% contained, however, crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots within the burn area.

The cause of the brush fire is unknown.