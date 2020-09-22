Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area to Close for Vector Treatment

The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, formerly the Mauna Kea Recreation Area, will be closed on Oct. 6 from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for vector control operations.

Motorists are advised to plan travel through this area with the knowledge that the public restrooms and amenities at this park will not be available during this timeframe.

For more information, call Dustun Gomes, Park Maintenance Supervisor at 808-961-8719.