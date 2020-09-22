17 People Hospitalized for COVID at HMC

Seventeen people are being treated for COVID-19 at Hilo Medical Center as of Tuesday morning.

According to a report from Hilo Medical Center, there are five patients in the ICU, 11 in the COVID unit and one in the extended care facility.

The second round of testing for staff and residents at the extended care facility came back negative. Follow-up tests were conducted on Monday, with results now pending. Admissions to the HMC’s extended care facility remains paused until the situation is resolved.

“Hilo Medical Center is optimistic in managing COVID in the hospital and its long term care facility,” officials stated Tuesday.

There have been 27 COVID-19-related deaths in Hawai‘i County — 25 from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home and two that occurred at HMC, one on Sept. 8 and the other on Sept. 18.

As of Tuesday, 70 residents and 34 employees from the veterans home tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was detected in the facility in August.

There are 49 residents currently at Yukio. Seventeen of those individuals are receiving care in the home’s COVID-designated area and five are being treated at HMC.

Twenty-three residents and 25 employees have recovered.