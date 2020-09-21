Ka‘alualu Bay Brush Fire Close to Contained

A brushfire in Ka‘u continues to burn in isolated areas after being ignited by an unknown source late Saturday night.

The blaze was reported in the area of Ka‘alualu Bay just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) said in a report that the fire grew large with speed, spreading quickly due to strong east by northeast winds.

By Sunday morning, authorities closed South Point Road. As of Sunday evening, the flames had consumed at least 3,500 acres of land.

Due to the remote nature of the fire, private bulldozers were used to cut fire lines in all directions. By Sunday afternoon, HFD reported the fire as 90% contained, saying that only hot spots continued to burn in the area.

There were no injuries reported. HFD said that several ranch buildings were saved, along with a paddock of painted horses and cattle after fencelines were cut.

Total property damage remains unknown, and the source of the fire remains under investigation.