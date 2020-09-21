Hawaiian Ethos to Launch Hilo Location This Week

Hawaiian Ethos will open its third Big Island location in Hilo on Sept. 26, 2020. PC: Hawaiian Ethos

Patients living on the windward side of the Big Island and in need of medical cannabis will have more options beginning this weekend.

Hawaiian Ethos, one of two licensed cannabis dispensaries in Hawai‘i County, will host the grand opening of its third retail store on Saturday, Sept. 26. The shop is located on Kanoelehua Avenue and will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The new location will have the same wide selection of products and customer service as our Kona and Waimea stores,” said Allison Richardson, operations manager. “Ethos Hilo will open with a full shelf of flower varieties, 100% solventless concentrates, easy to use (live rosin) vaporization pens, soft lozenges, and other unique controlled-dose products only found at Ethos dispensaries.”

The company said the most frequent question employees field from East Hawai‘i-based patients is some variation of, “When are you going to open a shop on this side of the island?” As of Monday, they have a definitive answer.

Since opening its first location in Kailua-Kona in 2019, followed by its second in Waimea, east side patients have traversed the island to procure their medicines. Ethos attributes its customers’ willingness to do this in part to the company’s focus on the regenerative cannabis movement.

The regenerative cannabis movement aims to produce quality cannabis products with minimal environmental impacts. This effort includes the use of garden-compostable packaging and slow pressed, ice water extracts. Ethos also offers some unique products unique to the Big Island cannabis market, such as (nonpulmonary, smoke-free) quick dissolve tablets.

Opening the Hilo location has been a company priority, in part, to create more convenience for patients who use their products. That priority intensified once Hawai‘i began to feel the tightening grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s about improving accessibility. In our new reality, people want to stay closer to home and travel shorter distances,” said Leean Tee Shero, Kona lead. “With the new Hilo store, we hope to accommodate patients’ preferences to shop in town and limit time out and about.”

The company said it maintain strict social distancing boundaries and require face masks for all visitors. To avoid wait times or lines, and to ensure everyone has an opportunity to be a part of the opening, new store specials and giveaways will be available for an entire week, from Sept. 26 until Oct. 3.

Patients entering the store or making purchases of cannabis products will need to provide a valid 329 medical card. Those without a card can begin the process by visiting the Ethos website at www.hawaiianethos.com, calling (808) 339-3205, or stopping by a location and asking one of Ethos’ cannabis consultants for help.

All three Hawaiian Ethos locations accept both cash and credit/debit cards with a 4-digit pin.