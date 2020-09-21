CIP Funds Released for Track Improvements at Kealakehe High

Capital Improvement Project funds have been released for Kealakehe High School’s track improvements.

Rep. Nicole E. Lowen announced Monday that $3 million in CIP funds will go toward the design and build of a new all-weather synthetic track at the school.

“This project has been a long time coming, and it’s great to see it finally moving forward,” Lowen said. “This will be a big improvement for Kealakehe High School athletics, transforming the red cinder track to one that is competition-grade.”

Lowen said she was grateful for the timing of this project and the jobs that it can provide in these challenging times.