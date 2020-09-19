September 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 19, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
