HCCC Inmate In Contact With COVID-Positive Individual Prior to Arrest

A newly-admitted inmate at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) came in contact with someone prior to entry who was positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The presumptive positive inmate was medically isolated and tested. PSD is awaiting the results of confirmatory testing by the Department of Health (DOH) State Laboratories Division on O‘ahu.

The DOH is aware of the presumptive positive inmate and is conducting contact tracing. PSD staff were notified and encouraged to contact their healhcccth care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

The PSD Health Care Division is working with DOH to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide.

All Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates tested were negative. One employee tested positive. DOH is conducting contact tracing and the employee has been instructed to self-isolate. All other employees tested were negative.

The order of the facilities next in line for testing is still being worked out. PSD is also working with DOH and the Hawai‘i National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.

PSD staff continue to practice recommended precautions for the health and safety of the public, staff and inmates under their supervision including the use of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). All facilities have been issued PPE and routinely keep an inventory of PPE for continuous distribution to staff as recommended in the Pandemic Plan. Each employee has been issued several face masks. Face shields have been issued to all facilities for distribution to staff as added protection. Staff have access to gloves and other protective supplies, available all over the facility.