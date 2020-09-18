Section of Māmalahoa Highway Reduced to One-Lane Next Week

Māmalahoa Highway between the intersection of Hohola Drive and the West Hawai‘i offices of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic from Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25 and again on Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9. The one lane of alternating travel will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Work will consist of paving and temporary striping. Traffic control personnel will be directing traffic and message boards will also alert area motorists about the upcoming roadwork. Plan trips accordingly and expect delays when traveling through the area.

The Māmalahoa Highway Widening Project, which began in May 2018, is expected to be completed in November 2020.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Brandon Adams at Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at (808) 887-6511.